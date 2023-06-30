Laurie M. Ledbetter, a resident of Montgomery, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 23, 2023, at the age of 50. She was born February 8, 1973, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Jerry D. and Martha R. Ledbetter.
Laurie is survived by her son, Landon Sean Ledbetter; parents, Jerry and Martha Ledbetter; uncle, Mike Roberts (Sherry); two cousins, Cody Roberts (Joanna) and Chase Roberts (Lauren).
Laurie was a graduate of Auburn University. Her favorite pastime was watching her son, Landon, play baseball. He was the light of her life.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Eluid and Mary Ledbetter and Floyd and Reba Roberts.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary, Post Office Box 240006, Eclectic, Alabama 36024.
