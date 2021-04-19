Leitha Jean Webster Wynn
1930-2021
Leitha Jean Webster Wynn of Auburn (Formerly of Reeltown, Alabama), was born April 8, 1930 to the late Charlie and Hixie Webster and passed away peacefully at Bethany House on April 13, 2021. Leitha was 91 years old.
Leitha was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and the Hope Sunday School Class in Auburn, Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Wynn and her brother Guyree Webster.
She is survived by her son, Cedron Wynn and his wife Donna and her daughter Sheree Kelley and her husband David; grandchildren, Tim Kelley, Christy (Stephen) Williams and Chris (Maranda) Kelley; great grandchildren, Taylor and Morgan Kelley, Madison, Hannah, and Leah Williams; brother, Heston Webster as well as numerous nieces and a nephew.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 16, 2021 at Parkway Baptist Church Worship Center from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Funeral service will be held in the Worship Center at Parkway Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 with brother Jeff Redmond officiating. Interment will follow at Old Sharon Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers family request donations be made to Parkway Baptist Church Faith Campaign, 766 East University Drive, Auburn, Alabama 36830.
