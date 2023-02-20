Mr. Leonard Huey, a resident of Prattville, Alabama passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the age of 89. Mr. Huey was born September 10, 1933 in Rock Mills, Alabama, to Ed and Bertha Young Huey.
Mr. Huey is survived by his wife of 69 years, Betty C. Huey; daughters, Linda Williams (Joe) of Tallassee, Alabama and Donna Smith (David) of Prattville, Alabama; sister, Sylvia Murphree of Birmingham, Alabama; grandchildren, Amelia Carpenter (Patrick) of Brandon, Mississippi, Benjamin Smith, Missoula, Montana and Nina Smith of Washington, DC; great grandchildren, Joseph Carpenter, Adelaide Carpenter and Thomas Carpenter.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Bernard Huey and James Huey.
Mr. Huey attended Tallassee High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1951 where he served as an aviation electrician. Upon discharge, he returned to the family business, Huey Electric Company. After ten years, he then worked as an insurance salesman for Liberty National Insurance Company for twenty years. Mr. Huey then opened his own business in Prattville,
Alabama, The Sportsman’s Gulf, which he operated for many years. He eventually went into the livestock industry, founding Huey Hay and Cattle, which he operated until April, 2021. Mr. Huey was an avid sportsman and loved farming.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 1:00 PM at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, Alabama with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Active pallbearers will be Willie Taylor, Gus Jackson, Alan Williamson, Benjamin Smith, David Smith and Patrick Carpenter.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
