Linda “Memaw” Tidwell, 70, of Tallassee, passed away April 8, 2021. She was born January 10, 1951. Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m. with memorial service to follow at 12 noon at Linville Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Pastor Travis Bittle and Chaplain Duke Martin will be officiating. She is preceded in death by her parents, Myrlene Mendinl and Calvin Sims Sr.; brothers, Michael McDowell, Calvin Sims Jr. and Daryll Sims; and nephew, Daryll Sims Jr. She is survived by her children, Debora Stephens (Peanut), Christy Jones, Brandie Jolly; bonus daughters, Carolee Taylor and Jess Dent; grandchildren, Jaiton Stephens (Christian), Brett Stephens, Aubrey Jones, Christina Jones and TJ Vance; great grandchildren, Zadie, Whitt, Chloey and Addison and countless nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
