Linda Sue Miller Jones, 57, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at home. Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Corbitt's Funeral Home in Tuskegee at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. John Sparks officiating. Burial will follow in Friendship Cemetery. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Ms. Jones is survived by her sons Jamie Kendall and Jonathan (Lannette) Kendall; her grandchildren Payton Kendall, Katie Adams, Bailey Kendall, Carlie Huddleston, Ryley Kendall, Jaiden Shoemake, Wyatt Kendall, Molly Fordham, Harley Kendall, and Hailey Kendall; her sisters Rebecca Mahoney, and Mona Miller Smith; her brother Stanley Miller; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Henry Earl and Ann Miller.
