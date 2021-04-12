Lloyd J. Thornton, 79, of Tallassee, got his wings on April 8, 2021. He was born January 25, 1942. The family will receive friends Saturday, April 17, 2021 beginning at 1:00 p.m. at Mt Hebron East Church with graveside and burial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Minnie Brown Thornton; sister, Rosalee Wingward; brothers, Donald Thornton, Charles Thornton, Tom Thornton and Bobby Joe Thornton. He is survived by his daughter, Heidie Thornton; brothers, James Thornton (Mary) and Willie Thornton; dear friends, Robert Bunn and Ilene White; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. He loved his old cars, being outside, working and traveling. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
