Lorraine Guy Duncan, (MaMaw) a resident of Tallassee, AL passed peacefully from this world into God’s hands on July 7, 2020 at 5:45 a.m. at the age of 90. She was born November 26, 1929 In Buffalo, NY to the late William N. and Eva D. Guy. Her family moved to Tallassee when she was a young girl and she remained there all her life. Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years Albert B. Duncan, brother, William “Buddy” Guy, and sister, Joyce Davis. She is survived by a sister Eva Mae Guy and her children Bryant Duncan (Laine), Julie Bullocks (Tim), Wanda Berg, grandchildren Chris Webster, Scott Duncan, Traci Webster, Jennifer Watkins, Brett Britt, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Funeral Services were held on July 8, 2020 with Pastor Derek Gentle officiating. Mrs. Duncan spent her life serving the Lord and she was always helping those in need many who never knew she was instrumental in their lives. Mrs. Duncan never met a stranger and was always willing to help anyone at any time. She was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church, Tallassee and especially dedicated to her Sunday school class until she became physically unable to attend. She spoke frequently of the day when she would meet her Lord and looked forward to that day. She was a loving and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and sister and will be missed by many more than words can describe. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1279 Friendship Rd. Tallassee, AL, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
