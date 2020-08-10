Lydia Julia
1929-2020
Memorial service for Lydia R. Julia, 91, will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Pierce Chapel Methodist Church.
Lydia, a long-time resident of Tallassee, was a member of St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church with her beloved husband, John. She moved to the Beauregard community in 1999 and has been a member of Pierce Chapel Methodist Church, where she loved her Lord and served Him faithfully until her death.
Lydia was a master seamstress, avid reader, amateur piano player, and ever active choir member.
She is survived by her 3 children; Linda Webster (Scott), David Russo, and Thomas Russo (Ellen), 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren.
