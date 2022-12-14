Lydia Ledbetter, age 62, of Dadeville, Alabama, peacefully entered Heaven after a five year long battle with cancer on December 6, 2022. She was preceded in death by her father, William Thomas Mask and her brother, Mack (Sheryl) Mask. She is survived by her adoring husband, Rex Ledbetter; her mother, Sally Mask; her two children, Steven (Emily) Smith, Jessica (Kevin) Keyes, her step-children, Lauren and Justin Ledbetter; grandchildren, Hannah Smith, Beau Wallace, and Baylor Keyes; brother, Steven (Judy) Mask; sisters, Linda (Robert) Langley, Lisa (Roger) Mathis and many loved nieces and nephews.
Though words are not adequate to describe her legacy, the one word that summarizes her life is love. She was immensely proud of her family. She was a loyal friend and often offered her ear, as well as her trustworthy advice. Her smile and her laughter were contagious. She loved the Lord and used her visits to the cancer center to share her testimony and point others toward Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at First Baptist Church Reeltown in Notasulga, AL on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at 2:00PM. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM-2:00PM.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
