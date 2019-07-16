Mamie Christeen Hall Behselich
Mamie Christeen Hall Behselich, 85, of Fort Atkinson, passed away on June 23, 2019, at the London Lodge in Cambridge.
Christeen was born on Nov. 26, 1933, in Reeltown, Ala., to the late Grady Raymond and Lily Velma (Webster) Hall.
She graduated from Tallassee High School in 1952.
In 1953, Christeen moved to Wisconsin after marrying her first husband, Richard Doolittle, the father of her four children.
On Sept. 14, 1985, she married Wayne Behselich, the love of her life; they resided in Fort Atkinson for the next 31 years. Christeen was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her husband of nearly 34 years, Wayne; children, Linda (Jim) Lowery of Cambridge, Michael Doolittle of Jefferson and Scott (Lynn) Doolittle of Roscoe, Ill.; daughter-in-law, Sharon Davis of Greer, S.C.; stepchildren, Lorin (Bill) Koch of Fort Atkinson, Renee (Dave) Meihak of Scandinavia and Warin (Candy) Behselich of Fort Atkinson; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Connie Gaffner of California, Mar (Virgil) Thurson of Indiana and Gerrie Behselich of Palmyra and Robert “Buck” Maddox of South Carolina; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She also was preceded in death by her son, Steven Doolittle of Greer, S.C.; and her sisters, Betty Uptain Clark of Alabama and Elizabeth Ann Maddox of South Carolina.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 2, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 314 Barrie St., Fort Atkinson.
A special thanks is extended by the family to Meg Pennewell and the entire staff of the London Lodge, Cambridge; Chris received outstanding care.
Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisted the family. www.DunlapMemorialHome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.