Marie Diamond Emfinger, 79, of Eclectic, Alabama, peacefully transitioned to a heavenly realm on Friday, November 8, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her son, Tommy Emfinger, Jr.; daughter, Dr. Kay Emfinger (Shannon Parks); her favorite and only grandchild, Elliott Elizabeth Emfinger; and a host of loving and devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, and friends. Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Tommy Emfinger, Sr., her parents, Hughie and Minnie Diamond; her favorite aunt Allene Belote; and numerous other relatives. A Celebration of Life Service is to be scheduled at a later date and will be held at her home on Lake Martin. For a full obituary please visit Jeffcoat Funeral Home’s website @ jeffcoathome@elmore.rr.com. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Alabama Baptist Children’s Home and Family Ministries, P.O. Box 361767, Birmingham, AL 35236 or https://www.alabamachild.org/#
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
