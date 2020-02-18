Marion Celia (Taylor) Kelly, 81, died peacefully on February 16, 2020, surrounded by her family in Tallassee, AL. Mrs. Kelly was born on July 26, 1938, in Tallassee, AL, and preceded in death by her parents Lemma Lee Taylor and Daniel Benjamin Taylor both of Friendship, AL. And great nephew Clay Martin.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by a loving and devoted husband of 56 years, Howard Charles Kelly, also of Tallassee; a son, Ben Kelly and wife, Julie Kelly of Jackson, AL; her four grandchildren Ellen Alexander her husband Daniel of Gallion, AL and great-grandchild Christen Blaire Alexander; Elizabeth Kelly; Emily and Arie Zekri; and grandson John Kelly; daughter Heather Kelly Ernest and husband Mark Ernest; and grandson, Patrick Ernest, all of Tallassee.
Mrs. Kelly is survived by her sister and best friend, Jane Pilgrim, of Tallassee; her two nieces Leigh Clark of Loxley, Alabama and great nephew Mason Clark; niece, Christy Martin and her husband Neil Martin. Great niece Madelyn Martin and great nephew Ethan Martin.
Mrs. Kelly taught English and civics for 37 years. The majority of those years she spent at Southside Middle School. Mrs. Kelly also taught Sunday School, was a member of the adult choir, and was the church pianist for 40 years at Liberty Baptist Church. Mrs. Kelly lived her life serving others and showing God’s love wherever she went.
Mrs. Kelly’s celebration of life will be Thursday, February 20, 2020. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church with the funeral immediately following at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
