Marshall Lee Hatchett, Jr., 66, of Tallassee, passed away November 12, 2021. He was born November 23, 1954. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 pm, Sunday, November 21, 2021 at East Tallassee United Methodist Church with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 1 pm at the church. He is preceded in death by his parents, Marshall Lee Hatchett, Sr. and Louise Rhodes Hatchett. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Nyoka Hatchett; sons, Joshua Hatchett and Matthew Hatchett; granddaughter, Hanna Grace Hatchett; brother, Thomas Hatchett; sisters, Bobbie Andrews and June Weaver (Ricky); his beloved fur baby, Daisy; and a large extended family, church family and work family. Marshall was a graduate of Holtville High School, class of 73. He worked at Rheem Manufacturing over 40 years, retired in 2016. He is well known for his unflappable nature, dry sense of humor and his love of fishing and Alabama football. Expressions of sympathy may be memorial contributions to East Tallassee United Methodist Church. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.