Martha Ann Strong Coleman, 82, of Notasulga, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, at her home. Funeral services will be Monday, October 19, 2020, at Salem Macon Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. with Rev. Greg Pate officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be at the church prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. Mrs. Coleman is survived by her husband of 65 years Arthur Buford Coleman; her children Wayne (Cathy) Coleman of Opelika, Donna (John) McGinty of Tallassee, and Jerry (Penny) Coleman of Tallassee; her grandchildren Jonathan Coleman, James Coleman, Nicole McGinty Ward, Dustin McGinty, Kari Busby, Heather Palmore, Kayla Hayden, Joseph Milwood, Jodi Milwood, and Candie Harris; 12 great grandchildren; and her brother Clifton Strong. She was preceded in death by her parents Forest and Francis Strong, her brothers Milford Strong and Nolen Strong, and her sister Mary Christian Campbell. Pallbearers will be Dustin McGinty, Jonathan Coleman, James Coleman, Lee Busby, Chad Palmore, James Ward, A.J. Hayden, and Joseph Millwood.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.