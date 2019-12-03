Martha Matilda Taunton was born on April 20, 1923 and passed on December 3, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Taunton; her brother, Charles "Buddy" Simmons; her sister, Maggie Lee Klinger; her granddaughter, Kayte Hollingsworth; and her great-grandson, James David "JD" Gooden. She is survived by her three children, Jeanette (Terry) Land, Kathy (David) Williams, and Robert (Cecilia) Taunton; her six grandchildren, Tracy (Tracey) Land, Darrel (Tonya) Land, Cliff Williams, Emily (Jon Gooden) Williams, Jacob (Caroline ) Taunton, and Joseph Taunton. She is also survived 12 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren, and her little dog, Molly. Memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice (bigbendhospice.org) David Conn and Kimberly Crum with Bevis Funeral Home of Crawfordville are assisting the family with arrangements (850-926-3333, bevisfh.com)
