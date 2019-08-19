Martha Sellers, 79, of Tallassee, passed away August 14, 2019. She was born July 22, 1940. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Linville Memorial Chapel with Rev. Butch Cousins officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Visitation will be Friday, August 16, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. She is survived by son, Scottie Curry; and sisters, Verla Norris (Charles) and Norma Watkins. She is preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Ida Worthington; brothers, Wayne Worthington, Roger Worthington and Farrell Worthington; sisters, Elizabeth Carlisle and Peggy Cousins; and husband, Curtis Sellers. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.