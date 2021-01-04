Mary Elizabeth Bruner, 94, of Tallassee, passed away December 30, 2020. She was born March 22, 1926. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 5, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Joshua Pendergrass officiating. Burial will be in Wetumpka City Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. She is preceded in death by her parents, William Ross and Julia Burnette; sisters, Annie, Flossie and Neil; brothers, L.B. and Cecil and husband, Marcellous Bruner Jr. She is survived by her sons, Ray Bruner, Jackie Bruner, Danny Bruner and Ross Bruner; daughter Margie Brackeen; seventeen grandchildren; twenty-five great grandchildren and twenty-four great great grandchildren. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.