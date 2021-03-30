Mary Fran Bowen Lisman passed away March 27, 2021 in Bloomington, Indiana. Mary was born in Tallassee, Alabama on March 4, 1922 to Festus and Annie Dean Bowen, who preceded her in death. She was one of nine children, Gertrude, Roy, Buford, Ferrell, Charles, Tom, Cumbie, and her infant, twin sister, Martha. They all predeceased her.
Mary graduated from Auburn University in 1944 with a degree in Home Economics – Textiles. After graduation, she moved to Murray, Kentucky to work as an army uniform inspector for the U.S. government. In the late 1940s, she moved to Napa, California to work with her brother, Ferrell, in his men’s clothing store. A few years earlier, she had met her future husband, Andrew (Andy) John Lisman, Jr. while visiting Ferrell at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, DC. Andy and Mary were married in San Francisco in 1950. They had two children, Martha Lisman Zuppann and John Robert Lisman. The family lived in San Francisco and Mountain View, California, until they moved to Alabama in 1962. Mary then returned to Auburn University to earn her Masters degree in Library Science, and in 1964 the family settled in Opelika, Alabama, where she was the librarian for the Opelika elementary schools until retirement.
Mary loved to travel. She visited the Holy Land, Oberammergau, Germany for the Passion Play, as well as Ireland, Austria, Switzerland, and Italy. On a cruise to Alaska, she was brave enough to ride in a rubber dingy for a close-up look at the glaciers. Mary also loved sports. She followed pro-basketball and attended Auburn women’s basketball games. She and her son, John, enjoyed NASCAR races and even made it to the race in Talladega once when she was in her 80s.
Mary was a caring, generous person to all. She loved the Lord, Jesus Christ, with all her heart and she honored and served Him faithfully. She was a prayer warrior and witness for Christ in her church and to all she met. She lived her faith and lived a life of joy and happiness.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andy Lisman, and by her son, John Lisman.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Martha Zuppann and husband Charly; grandson, Andy Zuppann and wife Maria; granddaughter Becca Trestler and husband Travis, and by numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 1, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 12:30 until 1:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. with Reverend Earl Ballard officiating. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery in Tallassee, AL. at 3:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Mary’s name to Trinity Methodist Church, Opelika, Alabama, or to a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.