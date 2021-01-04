Mary Joyce Reeves, 84, of Tallassee, passed away December 29, 2020. She was born July 8, 1936. Funeral services will be private. She is preceded in death by her husband, James Reeves; parents, Henry and Mary Morgan; great grandson, Landon Weldon; brothers, James Morgan, John Henry Morgan and Walter Lee Morgan; and son-in-law, Steve Hammonds. She is survived by her children, Mike (Jin) Reeves, Priscilla Hammonds and Mia (Clint) Baker; grandchildren, Jason (Adriane) Reeves, Mike Hammonds, Stephanie (Dallas) Weldon, Cory (Ashley) Hammonds, Dylan (Lauren) Baker, Emily (Jesse) Rollins and Leah Reeves; great grandchildren, Laci, Madeline, Luke, Aiden, Avery, Addison, Ava Claire, Annalyce, Grant, James and Baker; and a loving extended family. She was a long time member of East Tallassee Church of Christ where she directed the Livi Bear Ministry. She retired from Mt. Vernon Mills after 33 years of service. Her hobbies were crocheting, sewing, making pillows for breast cancer patients and serving as caregiver for families. She will be remembered for her cornbread cakes and preserves. To her family, she was the glue that held them together and she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to East Tallassee Church of Christ. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
