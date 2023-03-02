Mary Louise Webster, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away February 26, 2023, at the age of 94. She was born May 12, 1928 in Elmore County, Alabama, to Arthur L. and Ada Meek Wright.
She is survived by her son, Keith McNelley (Kathy); grandchildren, Katie Fannin (Joey) and Kevin McNelley (Stephanie); great grandchildren, Koden McNelley, Tristan Fannin and Branden McNelley. Mary was a dedicated employee at Mt. Vernon Mills for forty years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Freddy McNelley; first husband, Calvin McNelley; second husband, C.D. Webster and several brothers and sisters.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 1, 2023 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Old Sharon Cemetery.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
