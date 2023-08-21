Mary McGarr, 101, of Tallassee, passed away August 12, 2023. She was born February 4, 1922.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10 am at Linville Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. John Sparks and Rev. Adam Turner officiating. Pall bearers will be her great grandsons.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Mason Warren and Lena Pearl Warren; husband, Lonnie Edward McGarr; brothers, Herbert Warren and McMorris Warren and sister, Myrtice Harrington. She is survived by her son, Eddie McGarr (Mary); grandchildren, Justin McGarr (Jessca) and Tiffany Goodwin (Payton); great grandchildren, Brody, Macon and Caleb Goodwin and Matthew and Michael McGarr. Mary was a member of Bethlehem East Baptist Church for many years. Her faith was the foundation for her daily life. The family extends a special thanks to the staff of Community Hospice. Online condolences may be posted at
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory, Eclectic, Alabama
