Mary Nell Lazenby Gravelin, 89, of Eclectic, AL passed away peacefully of a terminal illness on August 1, 2019. Mary Nell was born January 13, 1930. She was one of 13 children born to Charles Dawson Lazenby and Zelef Haynie Lazenby of Elmore County, AL. She is survived by her children, Larry J. Nelson (Mie), Eclectic, AL and Calvin D. Nelson (Molly), Eclectic, AL; 6 grandchildren, Amanda Nelson Mitchell (Ben), Wilton, CT, Wesley Aaron Nelson, Meridianville, AL, Leigh Nelson Ganchan (Mike), Houston, TX, Kerri Nelson Waldo (Stuart), Prattville, AL, Leesa Moore Dean (John), Fitzpatrick, AL and Michael Everett Moore (Nichole), Tallahassee, FL; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 sisters, Leila Maye Boyd, Montgomery, AL and Bertha Whetstone (Walton), Weoka, AL; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary Nell was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Gary D. Thrower, Beaver Dam, Kentucky; 7 brothers (Artis, Bryce, James, Lavone, Ralph, Ray, Robert) and 3 sisters (Drury Ellis, Frances Louise Barnes, and Eula Fay Magsamen); and spouses Leonard DeWitt Thrower and Archie Allen Gravelin. The family would like to extend thanks to the staff at Wetumpka Health and Rehabilitation and the Montgomery Cancer Center for their care and support. A special thanks to her niece, Mary Charles Lazenby Jones, for her extra attention to Mother’s wants and needs during her stay at Wetumpka Health and Rehab. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Cancer Wellness Foundation of Central Alabama, 4145 Carmichael Rd., Montgomery, AL 36106 to support others in need. https://www.cancerwellnessfoundation.org/
Visitation will be at Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Graveside service and burial following at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Eclectic, AL. Reverend Charles Sanders officiating, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
