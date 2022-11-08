McKenzie Dawn Ray, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, November 04, 2022, at the age of 20 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy. She was born June 20, 2002, in Montgomery, Alabama, to Tommy Ray, Jr. and Keisha B. Ray.
Kenzie is survived by her parents; two brothers, Dylan Ray (Kaylyn) and Ethan Ray (Kyndel); grandparents, Julie and Wayne Burkhalter, Patricia and Vernon Worth, and Tommy L. Ray, Sr.; aunts, Kim Burkhalter and Tabitha Ledbetter; cousin, Kade Burkhalter and numerous other special family members and friends.
Kenzie had an uncanny ability to find happiness in just daily activities. Her pleasant and congenial personality was contagious to everyone she met, all across the country.
She loved spending time at the beach and lake. However, her favorite pastime was shopping, and she was truly a music enthusiast. Everyone loved Kenzie instantaneously,
even when she was not feeling well, she never had a shortage of friends who wanted to spend time with her.
Kenzie will be honored with a Celebration of Life, Monday, November 14, 2022, at 2:00PM at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until service time at the stadium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions with gift cards may be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, to the 8QB Oncology Floor, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
