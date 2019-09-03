Miss Kimberly Anna Grant, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away peacefully at her home Friday, August 23, 2019 at the age of 51. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Josh Cullars officiating. Burial will follow in Carrville Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. She is survived by mother, Exie Mae Grant; brother, Bubba Grant (Tina); sisters, Marie Grant (Tony), Beverly Johnston, Joyce Marie Campbell and Janie Payne; her special nephew, her “Love Bug” Brian Allen Grant, her dog Belle and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Kimberly is preceded in death by her father, Thomas Grant, Jr. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
