Miss Virginia L. “Ginger” Mooney, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019 at the age of 69. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating. Ginger is survived by her mother, Mrs. Annie Marle Mooney; sister, Patricia Mooney; brother, Ronnie Mooney (Sue); nephew, Jeff Mooney (Melanie); niece, Leah Faust (Cliff); great nephew, Zane Mooney and her great niece, Harper Faust. The family will receive friends Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
