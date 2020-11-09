Mona Formby Mills, was born in Tallassee, Alabama on December 17, 1952. She entered Heaven’s gates on November 7, 2020. Mona spent most of her life in Tallassee. Anyone who knew Mona, knew she adored Tallassee. As she put it “Tallassee is just where I feel at home”. Her love for her hometown was only surpassed by the love she had for her family. She worked in civil service for the majority of her career but her most cherished roles were those she had with the City of Tallassee, mainly the McCraney Cottle Art’s Council. She delighted in doing anything to help her beloved community.
Mona is preceded in death by her daughter, Angel Bowles and her mother and father, Octavia and Lamar Formby. She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Bright and husband Jimmy; sister, Rebecca “Becky” Hooker; grandchildren, Bellah Bright and Meri-Kathryn Smith and her husband Austin; and nephew David Hooker. A service celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 11a.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with friends and family will be one hour prior.
Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.