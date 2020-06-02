Mr. Anthony Thornton, 34, of Tallassee, passed away May 24, 2020. He was born May

30, 1985. His funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 31, at 2 p.m. at Linville Memorial

Chapel with Mike McElroy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Linville

Memorial Funeral Home directing. Visitation will be at the funeral home prior to the service

beginning at 1 p.m. He is survived by his mother and bonus dad, Robbie and Jerry Baker;

father, Todd Thornton (Wanda Jones); and sister, Kayla Thornton. He was known as

“Uncle Buh” to two wonderful kids, Madelyn Thornton and Bryson Hurst. He is also

survived by aunts and uncles, Debra Griffith, Earl and Donna Griffith and Melissa Griffith;

great aunt, Carol Miller; uncle, Mike (Marcilla) Gross and a lot of cousins that he loved

dearly. He is preceded in death by an uncle, Jason Thornton; grandparents, William and

Patricia Griffith and Ann Bagley and John Thornton; and great grandparents, Joe and

Grace Stough. His hobbies were fishing and being on the lake. Online condolences may

be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.

Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory

Eclectic, Alabama

