Mr. Archie “Jim” McRimmon, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 80. Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Mike McElroy officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. McRimmon is survived by his wife of fifty seven years, Joyce McRimmon; daughter, Lenora M. Hayes (David), son, Marion McRimmon (Beth); grandchildren, Lindsay S. Skinner (Canon), Philip Shank (Jade), Anna Frances Shank and Payton McRimmon; great grandchild, Sean Shank; sister, Helen Barnett and his brother, Steve Searcy (Stacey). He is preceded in death by his father, Archie J. McRimmon, Jr., mother, Marion Wallace Searcy and his sister, Nora Ann Dunlap. Jim was a long time member of First Presbyterian Church in Tallassee. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time, at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
