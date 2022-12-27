Mr. Billy Drew Webster, a resident of Notasulga, AL passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born January 11, 1935 in Loachapoka, Alabama to Drew Belton Webster and Verna Lou Casady.
Mr. Webster is survived by his wife, Mrs. Judy R. Webster; granddaughters, Kathy Walls (Michael), Emily Nicole Segrest and Angela Gibson; grandson, Mark Crumpton (Jamie); step-children, John Roberts (Kathy), Carolyn Carroll, Bo Roberts (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Alexis Walls, Peyton Walls, Carson Ulrich, Zoey Gibson, Mason Crumpton, Fallon Crumpton, Chesney Crumpton, Sara Roberts, John Michael Roberts, Jr., Brandi Sealock and Lindsey Floyd; brother, Howard Webster (Brenda) and sister, Sybil Jones (Cecil).
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Emily Jane Webster; parents, Drew and Verna Webster; daughters, Kathy Webster and Karen Segrest and sister, Peggy Foster.
Mr. Billy Drew was an avid outdoorsman. He was the best horse farrier, trainer and showman in central Alabama and also was a big coon and quail hunter.
The family will receive friends Saturday, December 24, 2022, from 10:00 am until service time at 11:00 am at East Tallassee Church of Christ. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery at 11:00 am, Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
