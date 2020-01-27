Mr. Bobby “Bob” Heflin Jarvis, 89, of Tallassee, passed away January 22, 2020. He was born October 30, 1930 to Eva Myrtis Price Jarvis and Era Elisa Jarvis. Bob was from a large family with thirteen brothers and sisters. He married Vera “Sally” Jarvis on May 31, 1952 and they shared 66 wonderful years together before Sally preceded him in death. He is survived by his three children, Janet Samples (Matthew), Steve Jarvis and Randy Jarvis (Renee); grandchildren, Jennifer Jarvis, Bobby Jarvis, Scott Jarvis and Emily Davis; several great-grandchildren and sister, Barbara Jean Talley. He worked for many years as a carpenter and was a huge Alabama fan. He was always ready to talk about Alabama football. His hobbies were also fishing and hunting. Funeral service will be Saturday, January 25, at 2:00 p.m. at Bethlehem East Baptist Church with Bro. John Sparks and Bro. Mark Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in church cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home
Eclectic, Alabama
