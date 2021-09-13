Mr. Bobby Jack Hudson, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at the age of 67. He was born April 24, 1954, in Tallassee, Alabama to Jack and Janette Hudson.
Mr. Hudson is survived by his spouse, Teresa Spivey; two sons, Jack (JD) Hudson (Heather), Jarrett Hudson (Marijane); daughter, April Hurley (Graham); father, Jack Hudson; sister, Teresa Mr. Hudson served 30 plus years in the Army National Guard.
Visitation for Mr. Hudson will be Monday, September 13, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jonathan Yarboro officiating. Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
