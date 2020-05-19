Mr. Bobby “Runt” Sayers, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at the age of 89. A private Graveside service for the family will be held Sunday, with Rev. Floyd Carmack officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Sayers is survived by his wife of 69 years, Dorothy (Harris) Sayers; children, Mickey Sayers (Marilyn), Gayle Mason (Herbie), Tammy Grumm and Todd Sayers (Julie); nine grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild; two brothers, William Earl Sayers and Floyd Carmack and several nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly. He is preceded in death by his parents, John Will Sayers: mother, Hazel Langley Sayers; step mother, Claris Sayers; sister, Bernice Stalnaker and his brother Joe Sayers. Mr. Sayers served his country in the Alabama National Guard for over 40 years. He began his Military Career in 1947 and retired in 1990. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105 or Wounded Warrior Project @ support.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
