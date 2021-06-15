Mr. Bruce E. Faulk, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the age of 65. Mr. Faulk is survived by his wife, Carla D. Faulk; son, Toby J. Faulk (Wendy); daughter, Ivy E. Smitherman (Jeff); sister, Tammy Nabors; four grandchildren, Kolten Faulk, Carleigh Smitherman, Madilynn Smitherman,Nathaniel Smitherman and mother, Naomi Faulk.Memorial services will be Friday, June 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home, Tallassee, Alabama.
