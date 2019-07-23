Mr. Bryan Lynn, a resident of Reeltown, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at the age of 44.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from Carrville Baptist Church with Rev. Tim Smith and Rev. Ross Kilpatrick officiating. Burial will follow in Reeltown Baptist Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Bryan is survived by his wife, Heather Lynn; children, Layton and Preston Lynn; mother, Carol Lynn; brothers, Clint Lynn, Eric Lynn (Debra) and Shey Lynn and numerous uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Reeltown Youth Baseball League and may be mailed to RYBL 845 Webster Ford Road, Tallassee Alabama, 36078.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Carrville Baptist Church from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
