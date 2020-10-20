Mr. Cary Richard Lynn, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away October 14, 2020, at the age of 84. Graveside services will be Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Reeltown Cemetery with Rev. Barry Tice officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Mr. Lynn is survived by his sister, Janette Sides; several nieces and nephews and special friend Orrie Lawler. He is preceded in death by his parents Render and Emma Lynn; sister and brother, Juanita Lamberth and Merlyn Eugene Lynn. The family will receive friends Friday, October 16, 2020, from 10:30 a.m. till service time at the cemetery.

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

