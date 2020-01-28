Mr. Charles D. Smith, a resident of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 70. Funeral services will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home with Chaplin Mark Fronduti officiating. Mr. Smith is survived by his wife, Cathy Smith; children, Dawn VanderVeen (Chris), Chris Adams, II (Kelly), Sharon Smith, Tana Adams and Sabrina Gooch (Hunter); grandchildren, Brittany Garlipp, Brandon Garlipp, Tyler Garlipp, Bill Breazile, Bobbi Malion (John), Kayla Daughtry (Thomas), Tanner Breazile, Ashlee Stearns, Austin Arnold (Rebekah), MaKenna VanderVeen, Chris Adams, III, Jeremiah Adams, Landon Adams, Lola Gooch, Raini Adams, and Zachary Adams; great grand children, Addison Daughtry, Sandra-Grace Malion, Decklin Breazile, Raelynn Doughty; siblings, Clinton Smith, Joyce Hanson, Mary Lou Eigner (Wayne), Colette Copus (Gary); sister-in-law, Marian Smith and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Mabel Smith; brother, Emmett Smith and his sister, Christine Smith. Charles went to grade school, Jr. High and High School in Gays Mills, WI. He attended Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, TX and graduated from Troy State University in Montgomery, AL with a Bachelors Degree in Business. He was in the United States Air Force from 1969 until 1989 where he won several Commendations and Awards. The family will receive friends Friday, January 31, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations may be made to Zero Prostate Cancer at www.support.zerocancer.org.
