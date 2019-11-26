Mr. Charles Edward “Charlie” McGinty, a resident of Alexander City, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 63. Funeral services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his son, Charles McGinty (Denise); daughter, Charlene McGinty; five grandchildren, Terry, Krya, Charles “C.J.” McGinty, Donnie Meadows, Zane; brother, Johnnie McGinty (Regina) and sister, Janie Burkett (Charles) and several nieces and nephews who will miss him. The family will receive friends Friday, November 22, 2019 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until service time.
