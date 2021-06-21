Mr. Charles Edward Norris, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at the age of 78. He was born in Bullock County, Alabama, November 09, 1942.
Mr. Norris is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Verla Worthington Norris; two daughters, Wendy Norman (Pat) and Donna Algood (Jason); two sons, Keith Norris (Leanna) and John Norris; two sisters, Katheleen O’Rear and Anne Patai; one brother, Jimmy Norris (Louise); ten grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, David and Magdalene Norris; two brothers, Van Allen Norris and Porky Joe Norris; one grandson, David Ledbetter and one great grandson, Damien Norman.
Mr. Norris served with the Alabama Army National Guard for twenty-eight years and he was a member of Tallassee First Assembly of God.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Tallassee First Assembly of God. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home will be in charge of all local arrangements.
