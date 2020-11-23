Mr. Charles Floyd McCollum
1942 - 2020
Mr. Charles Floyd McCollum, 78, of Camp Hill, Alabama passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on June 1, 1942 during a blackout at Ft. Benning, Georgia to Clinton McCollum and Clarice Omega Adcock McCollum. He was an active member of Saugahatchee Assembly of God. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, bird watching, and bee keeping. He raised many children, beyond those of just his family. He loved this big, extended family dearly, and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Shirley McCollum; sons, Charlie McCollum, Rodney McCollum (Jeannie), Shayne McCollum (Paula), and Leland Avery (Shelia); grandchildren, Landon McCollum, Justin Patterson, Jeffery McCollum, and Lydia McCollum; great-grandchild, Savannah McCollum; sisters, Linda Thomspon (John), and Sherry Baumgardner; brothers, Larry McCollum (Libby),and Ricky McCollum, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Dexter McCollum.
Memorial messages may be sent to the family at www.langleyfuneralhome.com.
Langley Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
