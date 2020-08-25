Mr. Charles Garnett, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at the age of 91.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Tallassee, Alabama, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. A private family graveside service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery with Rev. Derek Gentle officiating and Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Garnett is survived by his wife of 72 years, Mildred Garnett; daughter, Debra Garnett Causey; grandchildren, Trent Causey (Michele), Tracy Causey (Luann), and Josh Garnett (Keisha); sisters, Jean Garnett Watson and Joyce Garnett Dutey; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his son, Phil Garnett; father, Dallas Garnett, and mother, Bertha Lee Harper Garnett; sister, Idell Garnett Elkins, brother-in-law, Sam Elkins, and his brother, Earnest Garnett.
Mr. Garnett was a 44-year employee of Mount Vernon Mills, beginning as a doffer in 1946, serving in various management positions in Tallassee, and managing two other Mount Vernon plants before retiring in 1990 as General Manager of the Tallassee plant. He was an active member of First Baptist Church, Tallassee where he also served as Deacon.
Mr. Garnett served the community of Tallassee for many years, including the Lions Club and the Community Hospital Board. As a young adult, he served as scoutmaster for the local Boy Scout troop as well as other leadership roles in the Boy Scouts of America. He was a recipient of the Silver Beaver Award which is the highest award given by BSA for excellence in leadership and service.
A special thank you is extended to the caring staff at Tallassee Health and Rehab.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Tallassee, 1279 Friendship Road, Tallassee, Alabama, 36078 or to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
