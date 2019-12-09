Mr. Charles Mitchell “Mitch” Emfinger, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the age of 87.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Sparks officiating, burial will be held in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mitch is survived by his son, Michael “Mike” Emfinger (Angie); special friend, James Wallace; close niece and nephew, Gayle Brantley and Henry Thornton (Gloria) and numerous other nieces and nephews that loved him dearly.
He is preceded in death by five brothers, Ed, James, Billy Joe, Paul and George Emfinger and two sisters, Reaby Acker and Louis Newman.
Mitch was the owner of Tiger laundry for sixteen years and was well known for his self taught abilities at playing the piano and painting which he dearly loved.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
