Mr. Charles Wayne “Bootlegger” Connell, 72, of Tallassee, passed away July 19, 2019. He was born November 6, 1946 to Cary Connell and Susie Geraldine Connell. He enjoyed dirt track, round track and drag racing and CB and ham radios. He loved to play practical jokes and was very stubborn. He was a family man and loved his family and friends. He volunteered for Tallassee Rescue Squad and contributed to important causes. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Ann Collum Connell; children, Tammy Connell Johnson (Steve), Wanda Connell Abrams (Kim) and David Wayne Connell; grandchildren, Brandon Hughes (Ashleigh), Bradley Abrams (Whitney), Britni Segrest Smith (Daniel), Baylee Elizabeth Johnson (Brett), Jonathan Wayne Connell, and Dera Ann Connell; thirteen great grandchildren; sister, Norma Grace Gonzales and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by two sisters, two brothers and great granddaughter, Hadlei Grace. Visitation will be from 12 noon to 2 pm, Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Friendship Baptist Church with service to follow at 2 pm with Rev. Jay Woodall officiating. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory directing. Condolences may be posted at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
