Mr. Christopher John “CJ” Ledbetter, a resident of Auburn, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the age of 35. Memorial services will be held Sunday, May 2, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at J.E. “Hot” O’Brien Stadium in Tallassee, Alabama with Pastor Wren Aaron and Brother Danny Rodgers officiating, with Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing.
CJ is survived by a loving blended family… Obie and Kim Watkins; Brent and Sheryl Parker: Chris and Kori Ledbetter; three brothers, Caleb Parker, Ty Watkins, John Roan Parker, five sisters, Madison Parker (Roderick) Jaelen & Mathieu, Catie Grace Parker, Kaytlan Watkins(Mike) Krew, Victoria Watkins, Abby Ledbetter; grandmothers, Marie Ledbetter, Dorothy Watkins; numerous loving aunts and uncle and cousins.
Who is CJ:
* He was an inspiration to all that knew him.
* He fought a good fight and never complained.
* Words of CJ...one day mama, one day!
* When life gives you 100 reasons to be bitter and negative, BUT YOU CHOOSE TO STAY HUMBLE & POSITIVE...
Thumbs up, it IS A CHOICE!!
*God is Bigger!
* And 6 years later he is still fighting this battle...and as exhausting as it is, he has never lost his humble and loving heart.
* There’s never been a day in six years that he hasn’t thanked me and told me he loves me.
* He chooses Joy over ALL circumstances!!
The family will receive friends from 1:30PM until service time at the football stadium with a memorial to follow at 2:30.
*We ask all classmates, teammates and friends to meet under the bleachers by 2:10 to make a final lap for CJ our SUPERMAN.
For those who wish to attend, we strongly urge that you please follow CDC guidelines by wearing your mask and practice social distancing.
On line condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
