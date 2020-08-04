Mr. Clarence “Obie” Cantrell, 93, of Tallassee, passed away July 28, 2020. He was born August 5, 1926. Visitation will be Thursday, July 30, from 1 to 2 p.m., at Linville Memorial Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m. with Rev. Clint McBroom officiating. Burial will follow at Carrville Cemetery, Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing. He is survived by his daughters, Karen Waller and Joan Gaines (Buck); grandchildren, Allison Guy (Will), Jennifer Gaines, Amanda Crews (Steve), Zachary Gaines (Sonja) and Bryant Lowe; great grandchildren, Spencer Guy, Emerson Guy, Marley Lowe, Emma Lowe, Michael Lowe, Lyric Gaines, Locklyn Gaines, Harper Crews, Hudson Warren and Hayden Warren. He is preceded by his wife, Lois Cantrell and granddaughter, Meredith Lowe. Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.
Linville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory
Eclectic, Alabama
