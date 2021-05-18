Mr. David Kenneth Mosher, a long time resident of Tallassee and originally from Sylacauga, Alabama, died peacefully with his family at his side Sunday, May 9, 2021, at the age of 73. He was born in 1947 in Opelika, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Linda McNeal Mosher; daughters, Allison Elizabeth Mosher and Anna Katherine Mosher Holley (Parrish); grandson, Elam Parrish Holley, IV.
David was an Air Force Veteran and was recognized as Airman of the Month. He entered basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in Texas, followed by being stationed in Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul, Illinois and Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. David and his immediate family are all Auburn University Alumni and avid football fans. He attended Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama to work on completing his master’s degree and later entered Law School at Jones School of Law in Montgomery. He had a very successful career in Executive Sales Management with Xerox for over 20 years, working to achieve #1 salesman in the nation. He owned and operated a Xerox agency in Tallassee, Alabama and an office supply store in Mobile, Alabama. In his later years, he worked in the same capacity with Konica Minolta as a Regional Manager where he traveled four states.
David’s family knew him as a kind, mild mannered and humorous man who always had the right thing to say. He was known for his long, entertaining stories, which his family and friends loved. David was a man of faith and a member of First United Methodist Church in Tallassee, Alabama, where he taught Sunday school for 20 years. He also is responsible for forming a group throughout Tallassee City Schools to provide a Bible to all third grade elementary school students, which still exists today. David greatly enjoyed golf, fishing, football, building/ carpentry, and the outdoor life. He was adored by his family, friends, and the community. While David will be greatly missed, fond memories of him will be cherished and his legacy will live through loved ones for years to come.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Tallassee, Alabama at 12:00 p.m., with Pastor Clint McBroom and Dr. Wayne Swindall officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at First United Methodist Church in Tallassee, Alabama from 11:00 a.m. until service time.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
