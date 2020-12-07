Mr. Donald “Donnie” Ray Hornsby, a resident of Auburn, Alabama passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the age of 70. Memorial services will be held Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Jeffcoat Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Brandon Fomby officiating. Mr. Hornsby is survived by his wife, Mickey Hornsby; sons, Ray Hornsby (Lee) and Jason N. Hornsby; grandchildren, Austin, Price, Emerson Ray and Ella Ann Hornsby; brothers, Sonny Hornsby (Judy) and Truman Hornsby (Linda); sister, Judy Smalling and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Kate “Momma” Hornsby; brother, Fulton Hornsby and his sister, Betty Sue Hornsby. Papa enjoyed traveling with his wife and grandchildren and loved his family dearly. He was an avid walker and loved Auburn Football. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 5, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome or memorial donations may be made to His Eyes Only at Elam Baptist Church, 4686 Notasulga Rd., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
