Mr. Donald Joe Wadsworth, a resident of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the age of 82. Graveside services will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Eclectic, Alabama, with Rev. Lee Kilpatrick officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. He is survived by his sons, Larry Wayne Wadsworth and Steven Lee Wadsworth; grandson, Jacob Ryan Wadsworth; great grandsons, Gabriel Paul and Paxton Reed Wadsworth; sisters, Judy Winslett and Kathy Strength (Don); brother, Terry Wadsworth (Betty) and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Sandra Faye Wadsworth and his sister, Shirley Baker. The family will receive friends Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
