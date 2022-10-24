Mr. Donald P. Mathews, a resident of Birmingham, Alabama, and formerly of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 78. He was born March 19, 1944, in Red Hill, Alabama to Samuel Parker Mathews and Charlcie Elizabeth Mathews.
Mr. Mathews is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Carole B. Mathews; son, Vince Adams (Carol); daughter, Amanda McNiese (Terry); Poppy’s grandchildren, Tyler McNiese, Ryan McNiese, Katie Adams and Sara Beth Adams; brother, Richard Mathews (Frances); sisters, Mary Jo Agner and June Papaspiros; several nieces and nephews and his special furry friend, Cocoa.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel P. Mathews and Elizabeth D. Mathews; brothers, Charles Mathews and Nolan Mathews; sisters, Louise Abrams (Theo), Alice West (Bob) and Dorothy Hudson.
Donald was a Veteran of the Alabama National Guard and an active and dedicated member of East Gardendale Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at East Gardendale Baptist Church, Gardendale, Alabama. Funeral services will follow at 6:00PM at the church, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing. Military Graveside Honors will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00AM at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama, 1600 7th Avenue South, Birmingham, Alabama 35233 or East Gardendale Baptist Church, 360 Tarrant Road, Gardendale, Alabama 35071
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.