Mr. Donald P. Mathews, a resident of Birmingham, Alabama, and formerly of Eclectic, Alabama, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the age of 78.  He was born March 19, 1944, in Red Hill, Alabama to Samuel Parker Mathews and Charlcie Elizabeth  Mathews.

Mr. Mathews is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mrs. Carole B. Mathews; son, Vince Adams (Carol); daughter, Amanda McNiese (Terry); Poppy’s grandchildren, Tyler McNiese, Ryan McNiese, Katie Adams and Sara Beth Adams; brother, Richard Mathews (Frances); sisters, Mary Jo Agner and June Papaspiros; several nieces and nephews and his special furry friend, Cocoa.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel P. Mathews and  Elizabeth D. Mathews; brothers, Charles Mathews and Nolan Mathews; sisters, Louise Abrams (Theo),  Alice West (Bob) and Dorothy Hudson.

Donald was a Veteran of the Alabama National Guard and an active and dedicated member of East Gardendale Baptist Church. 

The family will receive friends Tuesday, October 25, 2022, from 4:00PM until 6:00PM at East Gardendale Baptist Church, Gardendale, Alabama.  Funeral services will follow at  6:00PM at the church, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.  Military Graveside Honors will be Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at 11:00AM at Alabama National Cemetery, Montevallo, Alabama.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Children’s Hospital of Alabama,  1600 7th Avenue South,  Birmingham, Alabama  35233  or  East Gardendale Baptist Church,  360 Tarrant Road,  Gardendale, Alabama  35071

Online condolences are available at:  www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com

Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing

Tallassee, Alabama

