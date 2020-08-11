Mr. Donald William Dopson, a lifelong resident of Tallassee, Alabama passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, after a brief illness at the age of 89.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Rose Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Isaac Kervin officiating, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Dopson is survived by his daughters, Angela Dopson Corwin (Mike) and Teresa Dopson Vosika (Mark); granddaughters, Andrea Elizabeth Warner (Chris) and Sarah Jing Corwin; three great grandchildren, Christopher Gage Warner, Brake Brayden Warner and Sarah Elizabeth Warner.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Juette Elizabeth Dopson; father, Harvey Elmer Dopson; mother, Iris Fane Dopson and brother, Arnold Bryant Dopson.
Donald was a devoted father and shared his love of hunting and fishing with his daughters and granddaughters. He was a longtime, faithful member of the Tallaweka Baptist Church where he was involved in many aspects of the ministry there. He enjoyed a long, fruitful life and will be deeply missed by all his family and friends.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, August 12, 2020, from 1:30 p.m. until service time at Rose Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Tallaweka Baptist Church, 1419 Gilmer Ave., Tallassee, Alabama, 36078.
Online condolences are available at: www.jeffcoatfuneralhome.com.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.