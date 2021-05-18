Mr. Donnie R. Martin, a resident of Tallassee, Alabama, passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at the age of 63.
Funeral services will be Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. from Jeffcoat Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Rick Dorley officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery, Jeffcoat Funeral Home directing.
Mr. Martin is survived by his wife of forty years, Mrs. Lora Martin; daughter, Tabitha Burrow (Josh); sons, Christopher Martin (Heather) and William Martin (Kristin); grandchildren, Lexi Martin, Kaylan Martin, Riley Martin, Layla Burrow, Joshua Ray Burrow, Jr. and Haley Burrow; sisters, Patricia Swindal (Phil), Wanda Hamilton (Jimmy) and Linda Mask (Tracy); brothers, Randy Martin (Teresa) and James Martin (Ann) ; several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Ruth Martin.
Mr. Martin loved old cars and Alabama football.
The family will receive friends Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. until service time at Jeffcoat Funeral Home.
Jeffcoat Funeral Home Directing
Tallassee, Alabama
